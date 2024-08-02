Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Select Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:SEM traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. 2,215,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,901. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

