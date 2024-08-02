Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management decreased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Select Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 92,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded down $5.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. 2,367,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,926. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

