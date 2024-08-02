Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Gap Down to $17.26

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.26, but opened at $15.47. Serve Robotics shares last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 1,761,823 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Aegis upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.
Serve Robotics Stock Down 14.8 %
Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
