ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,843 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $30.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $781.30. The company had a trading volume of 823,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,350. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $850.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $746.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $753.39. The company has a market capitalization of $160.95 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.22.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,330 shares of company stock worth $5,482,012 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

