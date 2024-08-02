Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

SHAK opened at $98.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

