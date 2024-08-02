Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.47.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $5.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,845. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $111.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.76.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.