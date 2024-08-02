Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 3,133.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Shattuck Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 704.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Shares of STTK stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 228,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,098. The firm has a market cap of $173.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STTK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Insider Activity

In other Shattuck Labs news, CEO Taylor Schreiber bought 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,502 shares in the company, valued at $119,721.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

