Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.86 and last traded at $52.94. 6,512,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 9,913,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

Shopify Trading Down 7.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

