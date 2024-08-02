Short Interest in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Grows By 6.7%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,710,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 42,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of Alphabet stock remained flat at $173.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,726,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,436,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.50. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,626 shares of company stock valued at $21,819,199 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 72,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

