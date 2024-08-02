Short Interest in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Rises By 9.1%

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.7 %
AVB stock opened at $204.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.69 and its 200 day moving average is $189.88. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $211.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.76.
As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.
