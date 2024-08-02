Short Interest in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Decreases By 6.3%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 605,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $71.57 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $72.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $640.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 70.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CALM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cal-Maine Foods

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 85,201 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 460.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2,543.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,520,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.