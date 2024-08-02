Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Decreases By 7.4%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 375,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Trading Up 10.0 %

OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 90,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. CanAlaska Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

