Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Decreases By 7.4%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 375,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Trading Up 10.0 %
OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 90,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. CanAlaska Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
