Short Interest in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Declines By 6.5%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,500 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 736,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

NYSE:ELP remained flat at $7.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 48,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,495. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.