Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Grows By 9.4%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Daily Journal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $465.60 on Thursday. Daily Journal has a 12 month low of $286.05 and a 12 month high of $474.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.59 and a 200-day moving average of $368.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $642.53 million, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Journal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Daily Journal in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Daily Journal by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

