Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Increases By 6.6%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,073,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 1,006,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 383.2 days.
Empire Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,799. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. Empire has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $29.18.
Empire Company Profile
