Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Increases By 6.6%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,073,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 1,006,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 383.2 days.

Empire Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,799. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. Empire has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

