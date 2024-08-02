Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Drops By 8.0%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Endesa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.64. 7,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,427. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. Endesa has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Endesa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Endesa’s payout ratio is currently 75.16%.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

