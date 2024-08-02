Short Interest in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rises By 10.4%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the June 30th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $118.29 on Thursday. Entegris has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.88.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth $60,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 764.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 22.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.2% in the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at $14,237,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

