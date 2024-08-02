Short Interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Rises By 9.6%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,210,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 11,140,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 42.0% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 737,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital lowered Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.