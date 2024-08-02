Short Interest in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Decreases By 9.6%

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 998,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.44. 1,153,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 728,768 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,767 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,916,000 after buying an additional 171,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,425,000 after buying an additional 2,818,001 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,347,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

