Short Interest in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Decreases By 6.3%

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of FRAF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95. Franklin Financial Services has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Franklin Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Franklin Financial Services

In related news, Director Gregory A. Duffey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,440 shares of company stock worth $122,700. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 2,181.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 41,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 39,862 shares during the period. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

