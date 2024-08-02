Short Interest in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Grows By 7.1%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,400 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 867,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLL. B. Riley began coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLL

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of FLL stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,679. The company has a market cap of $185.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $6.44.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $69.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.20 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $49,605.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,869.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $54,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,309.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $49,605.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,004 shares of company stock valued at $135,974. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 86,333 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.