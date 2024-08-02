Short Interest in Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Expands By 7.5%

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 44,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Garden Stage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSIW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.21. 12,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,072. Garden Stage has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

Get Garden Stage alerts:

Garden Stage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Garden Stage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garden Stage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.