Short Interest in Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Expands By 7.5%

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 44,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Garden Stage Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GSIW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.21. 12,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,072. Garden Stage has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.
Garden Stage Company Profile
