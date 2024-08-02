Short Interest in Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Decreases By 7.8%

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,733,400 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 1,879,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Geox Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GXSBF remained flat at $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Geox has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

About Geox

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand stores, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels.

