Short Interest in Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Decreases By 7.8%

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,733,400 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 1,879,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Geox Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GXSBF remained flat at $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Geox has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.
About Geox
