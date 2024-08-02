Short Interest in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Increases By 8.1%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GH Research Trading Up 2.7 %

GH Research stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,543. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. GH Research has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in GH Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GH Research by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GH Research by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,251,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,643,000 after buying an additional 664,381 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in GH Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in GH Research by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,946 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

See Also

