Short Interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Increases By 7.3%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,402,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,767,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,190,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,274,000 after buying an additional 3,802,652 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after buying an additional 211,629 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 1,372.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,260,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,151,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 214,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,151. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

