Short Interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Decreases By 5.4%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $9,147,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.52. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

