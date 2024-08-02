Short Interest in The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Declines By 7.3%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,400 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 2,923,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of EHGRF stock remained flat at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.68.
About The Star Entertainment Group
