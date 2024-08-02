Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Tops $279.54 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $279.54 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,369.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $398.86 or 0.00629418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00103084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00032085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00257052 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00038982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00071258 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

