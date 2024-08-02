Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.25. 4,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

