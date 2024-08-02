Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Silgan Trading Down 2.8 %

SLGN stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.20. 155,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Insider Activity

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Silgan news, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 21,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $996,750.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares in the company, valued at $8,104,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

