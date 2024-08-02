Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 146 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.92 and a 200 day moving average of $219.25. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.