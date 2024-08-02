Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 553,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,764,000 after purchasing an additional 292,374 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 438,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 286,061 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 984,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,173,000 after purchasing an additional 259,830 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $60.27 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

