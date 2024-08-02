Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $156.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.25.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,940 shares of company stock worth $13,667,094 in the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

