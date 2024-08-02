Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $775,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,619 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 102,850 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 665,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,680,000 after purchasing an additional 508,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 136.04%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

