Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Invests $228,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ZIONO opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $27.67.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

