Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 92,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 200,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $736,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,657,000 after buying an additional 129,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sensient Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $78,552.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,766.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensient Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.