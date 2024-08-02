Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $159.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $160.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

