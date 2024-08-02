Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 2,219 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 394,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,405,000 after acquiring an additional 171,020 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.7 %

MPC opened at $177.02 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $131.21 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.78 and a 200-day moving average of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.