Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,085 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.