Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLP

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

SLP stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. The company has a market cap of $800.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,540,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,393,430.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $934,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,540,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,393,430.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,153,198. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cook Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cook Wealth LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 210,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.