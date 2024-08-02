SingularityNET Self Reported Market Cap Tops $737.78 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $737.78 million and $2.50 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.62281081 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,257,253.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

