SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Raised to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE SITC opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

SITE Centers’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, August 19th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 19th.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 91.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $3,568,248.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,071,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,539,220.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,578,775 shares of company stock worth $22,785,354. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

