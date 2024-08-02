SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE SITE traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,870. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.52.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,211,000 after purchasing an additional 319,071 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,588,000 after acquiring an additional 165,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,226,000 after purchasing an additional 158,350 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,587,000 after buying an additional 128,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $21,860,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

