Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 127,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,224. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

