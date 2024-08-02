Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,517,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 71,899 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $10,053,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,389 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,125. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

