Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $117.45

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $117.45 and last traded at $118.36, with a volume of 298402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.20.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,678 shares of company stock valued at $64,962,300 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

