SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43-2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.090-0.100 EPS.
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.49.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $52,629,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,629,549.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
