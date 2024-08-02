SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43-2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.090-0.100 EPS.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $52,629,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,629,549.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

