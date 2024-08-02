Southern (NYSE:SO) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SO. Bank of America raised their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. Southern has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, Director The Ernest J. Moniz 2018 Trust 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director The Ernest J. Moniz 2018 Trust 8,948 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Southern by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Southern by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 6,303.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,199,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,112,000 after buying an additional 1,180,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Southern by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

