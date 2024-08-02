SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Truist Financial

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $81.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised SouthState from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.75.

Shares of SSB opened at $94.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.68. SouthState has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SouthState by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

