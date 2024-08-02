SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Hovde Group

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Hovde Group from $97.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $94.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.68. SouthState has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SouthState by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in SouthState by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

